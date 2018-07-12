Porsche 911 T: For the love of the drive

At the risk of repeating myself — Porsche engineers get it. I know, I have said this before, but if someone gets it, they don’t not get it five minutes later. Actually that is not true, as anyone who follows motorsport teams will know. You can be champion one year and nowhere the next, even with the same level of expertise.

But Porsche has never dropped behind one year, or any year for that matter. Not with the 911 anyway. We drove the GTS a little while back and it was faultless, responding to your every request. The 911 R we drove last year was even better and recently we got to drive the 911 GT3 and GT2 RS. They all exceeded expectations.

Then there is the 911 Carrera T. Porsche gets it. I want to just leave it at that and those who have driven a 911 will understand exactly why, but a couple of paragraphs, a few pics and lots of blank space won’t cut it, so here’s what it’s about for everyone else.

The T stands for Touring, a name that first appeared in 1968 when the rally crew of Vic Elford and David Stone took victory on the famous Monte Carlo Rally in the first 911 T. The victory was even more impressive given that the 911 T was a reduced-power entry-level model compared to its siblings.

Fast forward 50 years and it is not power that has been reduced but weight, to create the new Carrera T. Priced at R1,536,000 it attempts to be a modern day purists car.