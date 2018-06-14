Polo GTi : Little brother closes the gap

When the GTi badge first appeared in 1976, it started a dynasty of models and not just for Volkswagen. Over the years it has also adorned some iconic Peugeots but it is most famous for being the three letters that signify a performance Golf.

For decades, VW was reluctant to put the famous badge on its high-selling Polo, even very quietly putting the name on a third generation Polo that was only available in Germany around the turn of the century and which featured a relatively paltry 88kW motor.

Then in 2006 the company went all in, finally releasing a genuine and global version of the Polo wearing the famous GTi badge. It had 110kW and a 0-100km/h time of 8.2 seconds but it was clearly second fiddle to its bigger brother in the power and performance stakes.

Then in 2015 a 141kW version was released which combined power with fantastic handling, particularly in the rare manual models which were proper little go-karts with serious controllable power that provided more than enough of the essential fun factor. The Polo GTi had arrived.