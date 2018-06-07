NEW MODELS
Limited edition Renault Clio is inspired by the racetrack
Renault has launched the latest in its long line of hot and exciting Clio models in SA
We have been expecting the new Renault Megane RS for some time after Lerato drove it earlier in 2018, but sadly those eagerly awaiting its arrival still have to wait a little longer.
They might, however, find some solace, at least for now, in a new limited edition the company has launched in SA in the form of the Clio RS 18 F1.
It is the latest in a long line of hot Clio models, which started back in 1993 with the Renault Clio Williams, a car which is now a modern classic and which is appreciating in value in the international markets where it was available.
More powerful Renault Sport models emerged post the Clio Phase 2’s revamp, in the guise of the Renault Sport Clio V6, with a 3.0l V6 engine housed in the rear of the vehicle, with increased power output (188kW), making it the fastest derivative to this day. The limited edition Clio 182 Trophy launched in 2005 was also deemed legendary amongst Renault Sport enthusiasts.
Since then, there have been various Cup and Trophy models, as well as a Red Bull version. But now the company has added the latest version which wears the F1 name.
Boldly expressing the link between the racetrack and the road, Clio RS 18 bears the same name as the Renault F1 race car. It also features the same iconic colour scheme as the Renault Sport F1 Team car in the form of Deep Black and Liquid Yellow.
Further exclusive styling is reflected in the Renault Sport decals added to the door panels and the roof. The blacked out badging and rear diffuser contrasted by the yellow details on the side strips, front blade and wheel caps make the overall look more radical. The doorsills on this limited-edition model also reveal a unique number.
It is powered by a 1.6l turbocharged engine delivering 162kW at 6,050r/min and torque of 280Nm is reached from just 2,000 revs. This engine benefits from technology modelled on the DLC (Diamond-like carbon) derived from Formula One. Like other Clio RS models, it features Renault’s six-speed dual-clutch gearbox and the company is claiming an average consumption figure of just 5.9l/100km.
The F1 edition features a lowered and stiffened Trophy chassis, front suspension with hydraulic compression stops and Akrapovic exhaust system.
LAUNCH CONTROL
It also boasts a launch control with electronic intelligence that allows the driver to experience the exhilaration of a standing start. There are other track features too, which Renault SA says demonstrate the prowess of the direct F1 technology transfer to the model.
The RS Drive has three modes: Normal, Sport and Race. According to the mode, RS Drive alters the mapping of the gearbox, electronic stability control behaviour, steering and the sensitivity of the accelerator pedal.
It is not just about performance and handling though, with the RS 18 featuring items such as navigation via the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control and keyless entry and start.
Pricing for the limited edition model is R449,900.
