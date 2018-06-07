Limited edition Renault Clio is inspired by the racetrack

We have been expecting the new Renault Megane RS for some time after Lerato drove it earlier in 2018, but sadly those eagerly awaiting its arrival still have to wait a little longer.

They might, however, find some solace, at least for now, in a new limited edition the company has launched in SA in the form of the Clio RS 18 F1.

It is the latest in a long line of hot Clio models, which started back in 1993 with the Renault Clio Williams, a car which is now a modern classic and which is appreciating in value in the international markets where it was available.

More powerful Renault Sport models emerged post the Clio Phase 2’s revamp, in the guise of the Renault Sport Clio V6, with a 3.0l V6 engine housed in the rear of the vehicle, with increased power output (188kW), making it the fastest derivative to this day. The limited edition Clio 182 Trophy launched in 2005 was also deemed legendary amongst Renault Sport enthusiasts.

Since then, there have been various Cup and Trophy models, as well as a Red Bull version. But now the company has added the latest version which wears the F1 name.