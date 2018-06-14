Suzuki puts value ahead of design

They also offered exemplary driver enjoyment, thanks to the wheels being pushed further to each corner and the short overhangs, which made parking in tight spaces an absolute cinch.

Now the fourth generation of the model has been launched in SA but instead of bringing the European spec models, the local outfit has opted to bring the Indian-sourced variant, which is available in entry GA and mid-spec GL trim levels.

According to Charl Grobler, product planning and marketing manager at Suzuki Auto SA, the company could have considered the European specified model for our shores, but that would have meant a starting price of about R240,000, which is out of reach of most first-time buyers. As such, they have decided to bring in the Indian-sourced models, which are priced from R159,900 to R189,900, putting it squarely against the Renault Kwid AMT, Renault Sandero and Toyota Etios models.

Comprising 30% of all Suzuki sales, the Swift commands a significant share of the company’s market share with more than 6-million units sold globally. The new model is set to capture a fair amount of buyers in SA.

Dimensionally, the new model is 10mm shorter and 40mm wider than its predecessor, while the front track has been widened by 40mm and the rear by 35mm. The wheelbase, meanwhile, has been stretched by 20mm to 2,450mm — placing it just 20mm shy of the larger, next segment Ciaz sedan. Boot space has increased by 58l to 268l and I managed to comfortably squeeze three overnight bags and a pair of backpacks in there without the need to fold the 60:40 split rear seats.