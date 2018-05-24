Sharper-look Fiesta retains its fun factor

The engine had a flexible disposition, while the transmission ensured constant power delivery right through the rev range. Unfortunately, there was no Titanium 1.0l Ecoboost manual to sample at launch to ascertain whether it warranted a higher premium over its lesser-powered Ecoboost siblings.

Nonetheless, the 1.5l TDCI Trend manual I drove the following day seems the more pleasing vehicle to drive, thanks in part to the six-speed manual and the 175Nm of torque on offer, which render the vehicle effortless to drive and decidedly more fun.

That brings me to that driving aspect. The previous Fiesta was such a keen vehicle to be driven with gusto and the latest model is no different. In fact, it ratchets things up a few notches.

The damping is supple for the most part, yet the vehicle enjoys playing corner tugging when hurled into bends, something that is perhaps not inherent in this segment save for the performance variants.

Best handling

Without fear of being misquoted, the new Fiesta is unequivocally the best handling vehicle in its segment and conveys a message to the driver that the ST (just launched internationally) is likely to be even more sublime in this regard.

"A fun-driving experience is central to the Fiesta’s appeal, and our all-new Fiesta remains true to the character that has delighted generations of drivers, with the sharpest, sportiest and most balanced performance yet," says Ford SA marketing manager Tracy Delate and I have no reason to contest that sentiment.

Priced from R261,900 for the 1.0l Trend manual and rising to R310,000 for the 1.0l Titanium automatic, the model manages to undercut the Polo by about R20,000 depending on model derivative, making the Fiesta excellent value for money.

However, the Polo does have better premium finishes than the Fiesta and I would still vote for the German offering, which has raised the bar even higher for compact hatches.