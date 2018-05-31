Life / Motoring

LAUNCH NEWS

Revamp lifts the appeal of Volkswagen’s new van offering

Volkswagen has launched its latest Crafter commercial vehicle in SA

31 May 2018 - 05:51 Lerato Matebese
The new Volkswagen Crafter now has its own identity and equipment. Picture: QUICKPIC
The new Volkswagen Crafter now has its own identity and equipment. Picture: QUICKPIC

Volkswagen SA has launched the latest Crafter commercial vehicle range and with it come a few new aspects for the German offering.

For starters, while the previous model shared not just a platform with the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, but also engines and drivelines, the new model was designed and built in-house by VW and resolutely sees a discontinuation of the platform sharing that occurred between 2006 and 2016.

We recently attended the launch of the latest model in Gauteng to see the various applications for which it can be utilised. This means that the model can be adapted from the stock panel van body form to other industrial applications such as ambulances, commuter buses and even a mobile office, all dependent on what the customer’s requirements are and if those fall within the remit of the South African Bureau of Standards, who will certify any workmanship done.

The new Crafter is available in various lengths ranging from 5,986mm to 6,836mm for the bus conversion-ready models, while the panel van can be up to 7,391mm. Heights vary from 2,355mm to 2,625mm for the bus-ready derivatives and 2,637mm for the panel van.

The interior has good space and equipment but surprisingly there is no auto box yet. Picture: NEWSPRESS UK
The interior has good space and equipment but surprisingly there is no auto box yet. Picture: NEWSPRESS UK

In the front-wheel drive version, it offers a maximum cargo capacity of 10.7m3 with a permissible gross weight of 3.5-3.55 tonnes. The cargo width between the wheel arches measures 1,380mm, while the maximum cargo compartment length of 3,201mm gives it the best package dimensions of its vehicle class.

THE MODEL CAN BE ADAPTED FROM THE STOCK PANEL VAN BODY FORM TO OTHER INDUSTRIAL APPLICATIONS.

Loading the new Crafter is easy thanks to the 1,311mm opening of the sliding door, a minimal sill height of 570mm on the front-wheel drive versions and optional 270° opening of the rear doors (standard on the Crafter 50 LWB with overhang).

Powering the model is the company’s tried and tested 2.0l TDI engine with 103kW and 340Nm driving either the front or rear-wheels — depending on model and application — exclusively through a six-speed manual transmission as there is no automatic gearbox offered. This, according to a company spokesperson, is because there hasn’t been demand for a self-shifting gearbox but if demand dictates otherwise, then it could be offered in the future.

The various vehicle sizes all provide good cargo space which can be adapted to suite different requirements. Picture: NEWSPRESS UK
The various vehicle sizes all provide good cargo space which can be adapted to suite different requirements. Picture: NEWSPRESS UK

What the company was at pains to convey was the standard and optional safety equipment that can be offered with the Crafter. It includes standard equipment like Automatic Post-Collision Braking System (essentially prevents secondary collisions from occurring by activating the vehicles brakes after the first collision occurs), side wind assistant and driver alert system. Available passive safety systems include front, side and head airbags for the driver and front passenger.

In addition, there are a number of optional safety items including active driver assistance systems, such as Park Assist and Trailer Assist, ACC (adaptive cruise control) that monitors and maintains the following distance with the car ahead and Front Assist emergency braking. You could also opt for full LED headlights.

The model is priced from R509,700 for the Crafter 35 panel van to R635,800 for the Crafter 50 LWB with overhang panel van.

The new Crafter will cater for various applications and comes with a suite of driver assistance items not yet available in this segment locally. Of course, the new Sprinter will arrive in 2019 and it will be interesting to see how it stacks up against its rivals, including the Crafter.

Sharper-look Fiesta retains its fun factor

Ford has launched its latest Fiesta, but does it have the clout to depose the Volkswagen Polo? Lerato Matebese finds out
Life
7 days ago

Hyundai gets active in the hatch market

Hyundai has updated its i20 and added a new model that is not so new, writes Mark Smyth
Life
7 days ago

Lexus LS500: Matching the price to the perception

The Lexus LS500 features incredible craftsmanship, but it comes at a price
Life
7 days ago

Continental GT deserves its wings

Motor News travelled to Austria to experience the third generation Bentley Continental GT
Life
14 days ago

Grandland X a new addition to Opel’s growing crossover portfolio

Opel SA has expanded its X range with the launch of the Grandland X, writes Lerato Matebese
Life
14 days ago

Volkswagen introduces premium art

VW has gone sporty, sexy and spacious in the new Arteon, writes Thembekile Vokwana
Life
14 days ago

Isuzu throws its hat into the seven-seater ring

Isuzu has launched its MU-X, but is it enough to take on established and new rivals, asks Mark Smyth
Life
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Forging a new link to the future
Life / Motoring
2.
Urgent need for Africa to put safety first
Life / Motoring
3.
Updates keep Nissan Qashqai in the running
Life / Motoring
4.
One of one Ferrari
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Sharper-look Fiesta retains its fun factor
Life / Motoring

Hyundai gets active in the hatch market
Life / Motoring

Lexus LS500: Matching the price to the perception
Life / Motoring

Continental GT deserves its wings
Life / Motoring

Grandland X a new addition to Opel’s growing crossover portfolio
Life / Motoring

Volkswagen introduces premium art
Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.