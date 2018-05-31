Revamp lifts the appeal of Volkswagen’s new van offering

Volkswagen SA has launched the latest Crafter commercial vehicle range and with it come a few new aspects for the German offering.

For starters, while the previous model shared not just a platform with the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, but also engines and drivelines, the new model was designed and built in-house by VW and resolutely sees a discontinuation of the platform sharing that occurred between 2006 and 2016.

We recently attended the launch of the latest model in Gauteng to see the various applications for which it can be utilised. This means that the model can be adapted from the stock panel van body form to other industrial applications such as ambulances, commuter buses and even a mobile office, all dependent on what the customer’s requirements are and if those fall within the remit of the South African Bureau of Standards, who will certify any workmanship done.

The new Crafter is available in various lengths ranging from 5,986mm to 6,836mm for the bus conversion-ready models, while the panel van can be up to 7,391mm. Heights vary from 2,355mm to 2,625mm for the bus-ready derivatives and 2,637mm for the panel van.