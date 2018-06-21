Micra stirs things up in the supermini segment

There is a big psychological barrier at 6am. The 6.05 flight to Cape Town is early but it feels like it is within the normal day. But 5.55am? That just seems wrong.

Perhaps Nissan chose this flight because the plane was orange, much like the flagship colour of the fifth generation Micra, which is Nissan Z orange. Whether it was clever marketing or just a coincidence, the new Micra was worth getting up so early for.

The previous generation, K13, was a disaster for the company. Nissan’s head of design, Shiru Nakamura, even described it as "skidding off the road", admitting that a major mistake had been made. Compared to early generations which sold in the millions, the bubble shape lacked appeal worldwide. It still carries on in SA as the budget Micra Active, but it has nothing on the new K14 generation.

Nissan went back to the drawing board for the new version, a fact immediately apparent in the styling. It’s edgy and dramatic, reflecting the fact that design plays a much bigger role in the supermini segment than it did in the Micra’s early days.

It has the Nissan V-Motion grille, a menacing, almost robotic face and slim headlights with LED daytime running lights.