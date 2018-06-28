Ringing in the changes at Audi

It is all happening at Audi at the moment. Its global CEO Rupert Stadler remains in jail after being arrested last week in connection with the Volkswagen Group Dieselgate scandal. Authorities are keeping Stadler after initial questioning failed to yield the level of co-operation they were seeking.

The Audi PR machine went into overdrive, with speculation that Audi itself leaked pictures of the new A1 to try to distract attention from the CEO’s arrest. Then the company made a big announcement that it was tying up with Hyundai to develop hydrogen powered vehicles. Hyundai has already produced two hydrogen vehicles, one based on the iX35 SUV and more recently the Nexo, a standalone model.