Subtle changes propel touring favourite Hyundai H1

Since its launch locally in the first quarter of 2009, Hyundai’s H1 range has sold 17,633 units — 14,424 of those comprising the people-mover bus. Some 2,272 units were of the panel van, while the remaining 937 were of the multicab permutation.

Almost a decade on and the H1 continues to flourish as it remains a well specified and priced MPV among its rivals, with the entry-level 2.4l (126kW and 223Nm) petrol version being a popular offering among shuttle and fleet management companies alike.

The 2.5l turbodiesel (125kW and 441Nm) version remains the sweeter of the two engines, thanks to its effortless power delivery and relatively thriftier fuel consumption of 9.8l/100km versus the petrol variant’s 10.2l/100km, which is more in real world conditions.

For 2018, the company has taken the H1 under the knife, with changes including a new chrome slatted grille and horizontal light clusters, while viewed side-on a new set of alloy wheels is the fundamental change. The rest of the design remains largely the same.

Hop into the cabin, however, and things like the new infotainment touchscreen (sadly navigation is an option) as seen in the Tucson and Creta and most recently the i20 is the main change, while the steering wheel now also includes reach adjustment over and above the tilt function. There is also a chilled glovebox.