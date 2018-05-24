Hyundai gets active in the hatch market

Over the years Hyundai has eaten quite well from the segment, with its i20 being the third highest seller in 2016 and 2017, albeit a long way behind Polo and Fiesta. Now the company has updated the range and added a new model too.

That new model is the i20 Active, which replaces the previous Sport. It’s new to SA but it has been on sale in other markets for two years. Bizarrely, it is also not new in the sense that it doesn’t have the new design that features in the regular hatch. The hatch gets a full exterior makeover, with a new grille, new lights front and rear, new wheels and other new design elements.

The Active on the other hand features the old i20 design but of course with the addition of roof rails and plastic cladding. It also features the same ground clearance as the regular i20 so while some pseudo crossovers have a bit of raised ride height to shout about, the i20 Active does not even have that. Still, it looks rather good in an old i20 sort of way and Hyundai SA marketing boss, Stanley Anderson, says it is pretty decent on a gravel road.

We have to take his word for it on that because we didn’t touch any gravel roads on the launch this week. We barely touched any bends either so don’t expect any opinion on the vehicle dynamics. We drove long straight roads then swapped cars and drove long straight roads back.