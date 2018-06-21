BMW gives boost to its electric offerings

While the manufacturing of electric cars in general remains an energy intensive exercise, once the vehicle leaves the factory and is received by its owner, overall local emissions of the vehicle will, most likely, only be attributed to the tyres. Yes, tyres on cars actually emit carbon, a topic we will certainly expand on in the future.

For those with a penchant for more performance from their i3, then the i3S version, which we drove in Portugal in 2017, will arrive in SA in the fourth quarter of 2018. You can expect sharper handling among other things, thanks to wider tyres front rear.

As mentioned, we also got to drive the updated i8 coupe, which cosmetically features a new wheel design and new paintwork in the form of E-Copper Metallic and Donnington Grey Metallic (both available on the i8 Roadster, too) while the electric motor has been give a slight bump in energy density up from 20 to 34Ah and gross energy capacity up from 7.1 to 11kWh. This brings the electric power up 9kW to 105kW and 250Nm and 55km of battery-only driving range at speeds up to 120km/h.

Meanwhile, the 1.5l, three cylinder turbo engine still thumps out an exemplary 170kW and 320Nm, bringing the total system output to 275kW, which sees the coupe dispatch the 0-100km/h sprint in 4.4 seconds (4.6 seconds for the Roadster) and both models top out at 250km/h.

The big news for the i8 range though is the arrival of the new Roadster which, sadly, we only got to drive for 10km due to time constraints at the launch, although we did drive it in Mallorca in May and you can find our review online.

The highlights are that the model is specifically a two-seater and has a cloth roof that tucks snugly in a crevice just behind the cabin. The roof takes only 15 seconds to dance up or down and this can be done on the move at up to 50km/h. Also, the Roadster (R2,329,300) only commands a 60kg weight penalty over its coupe (R2,095,200) sibling and, while I cannot tell you how the vehicle performs on twisting roads with the roof down, it certainly draws more attention from bystanders than its tin-top version and that, alone, will likely make it the most popular model of the two.