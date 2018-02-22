Combative Mercedes AMG GLC63 is not out to make friends

Remember that loud little guy who wanted to pick fights with everybody at school? Remember that he always seemed like he should be a rugby halfback? AMG has built that guy, but in SUV form. Unafraid, belligerent, seeking no friends and always so very loud, the GLC63 coupe is a weapon, transforming Benz’s calm GLC into something whose limits are best left to the experts.

The in-house 4.0l biturbo motor that started life in the GT is now in the smallest real SUV Mercedes-Benz makes.

Actually, it’s in two of them. The GLC and the GLC coupe are so close in size and weight that they might as well be considered one. They’re identical, more or less, below decks, with a new, supposedly swoopier body grafted onto the coupe version.

Warming up

Still, it seems an unlikely host for 375kW of fury, given that it’s modest enough to be available with a humble 2.0l four-cylinder, but Benz loves a richer model mix, so here it is.

But is this the kind of car that a more environmentally conscious world needs? Either way, car companies have been warming up modest offerings for years by stuffing small cars full of big engines. The SUV surge made them inevitable torchbearers for the genre.

But "warm" is one thing. "Ouchie hot" is another thing altogether. This 700Nm version of the 4.0l V8 rips the GLC63 S 4Matic coupe to 100km/h so fast it would have been considered to be a proper supercar just a decade ago. At 3.7 seconds, it’s quicker than Porsche’s Cayenne Turbo and a BMW M3 to 100km/h.