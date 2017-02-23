Mahindra TUV300: Quiet tank with army of new upgrades

Mahindra SA CEO Sanjoy Gupta says there is evident growth in the C and D segments of the SUV market, a space in which the TUV300 will play, although it is priced more in the realm of the B-segment players. Value for money is certainly something the company has been determined to offer since its inception here in 2004.

From a styling perspective, the model seems to have borrowed some cues from a 1990s Jeep Grand Cherokee, particularly at the front — although, according to a company spokesperson, the overall design was inspired by the solidity and tough architecture of a battle tank.

Although it still has some hard plastics, the TUV300’s interior is the company’s best yet with perceived quality a marked improvement. Panel gaps in particular have been

given due attention and the layout is pretty good, with everything easily accessible.