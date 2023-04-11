Broad index of Asia-Pacific shares up 0.6% after long holiday weekend
David Graeber's new book is concerned with Africa and explores the politics of communities
David Graeber, the charismatic American academic and activist who died unexpectedly in Venice in 2020, has written some physically imposing books. Debt: The First 5000 Years, published in 2011, came in at 534 pages. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, which he co-wrote with David Wengrow, weighed in at 692 pages.
The Dawn of Everything was published in the year after Graeber’s death, and he now has a second posthumous book: Pirate Enlightenment or the Real Libertalia. This one is a mere 175 pages, but its ambition is on the same scale as the much larger books...
BIG READ: Shiver me timbers: pirates, the Enlightenment and democracy
David Graeber's new posthumous book is concerned with Africa and explores the politics of communities
