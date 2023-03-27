Business Day TV spoke to founder of Herenya Capital, Petri Redelinghuys
The ANC’s saying the constitution was always meant to be transitional, is just nonsense
Business Day TV spoke to TimesLIVE news reporter Sinesipho Schrieber
The urgency of the security cluster response shows what a difference political will can make
Datatec says it expects the full year’s revenue to be about $5.16bn (R94.4bn) up from $4.55bn in the prior year
The long-term implications are devastating for businesses in the sector, industry body Seifsa warns
We look at the impact made by technology and digitalisation in increasing efficiency in the sector, and why private operators need access to SA's rail network
Yousaf, who succeeds Nicola Sturgeon, said he would make a renewed push for independence
Wanderers’ surface will be a tough act after thrilling run chase against the Windies
The Bryanston restaurateur talks us through his favourite cuisine, indulging in art and traveling
Q: I’m a middle-aged man who cycles and runs to stay fit. I would like to start strength training to build muscle but there are thousands of opinions and almost as many different machines. If you could choose the top exercises for me to do, what would they be?
Your instinct is right — more variety is not necessarily better and more complicated is not always superior to sticking with simplicity. However, there is no one-size-fits-all formula for everyone, and that is probably the reason there’s such variety in modern gyms. ..
Devlin Brown at the watercooler: Why you want the dead lift in your life
Some wait until their late 50s when their specialists bemoan a shortage of lean muscle before starting resistance training
