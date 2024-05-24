Five things to watch this week
Kitchen heat, Surfin’ USA, conspiracy-obsessed Americans, US-style Downton Abbey and Man Ray
BOILING POINT — SHOWMAX
Before The Bear became everyone’s reference for the on-screen conveyance of the high-pressure, high-heat stakes of restaurant kitchen life, director Philip Barantini’s 2019 film set the bar with its one-shot, unbearably tense portrayal of the most important — and (spoiler alert) final — day in the life of Stephen Graham’s beleaguered fictional chef Andy Jones. Now creator James Cummings expands on the world of the film with a tense, nerve-racking four-episode dive into the world of the original with a story that focuses on the post-Andy challenges faced by his former assistant Carly (Vinette Robinson) and her team as they attempt to start a new rest aurant. Dramatically engaging and atmospherically charged, it’s a fitting tribute to its source material and satisfying continuation of its spirit...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.