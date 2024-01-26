Five things to watch this week
Ruthless drug-running woman, the Yorkshire Ripper, World War 2 airmen, a Scottish detective and French films
GRISELDA — NETFLIX
Sofia Vergara sheds her cheery Modern Family skin and dons a prosthetic nose for this limited series about the rise and fall of Griselda Blanco, the ruthless Colombian woman who ran Miami’s cocaine-dealing streets with an iron fist and murderous determination in the 1970s and 1980s. The show, created by writers of Netflix’s popular Narcos franchise, takes more than a few liberties with the truth in its dramatisation and has been the target of a lawsuit from Blanco’s son. It offers a disco-thumping soundtrack and cocaine-madness-soaked tale of ambition and hubris that benefits from its focus on a strong, complicated and bloody-minded woman who struck the fear of God into a male-dominated underworld that she briefly made her own before her inevitable fall...
