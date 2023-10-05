BMW launches a car creator in Fortnite video game

BMW enters the wildly popular Fortnite virtual world.
Picture: SUPPLIED
BMW has become the world’s first car creator in the popular Fortnite video game.
In a storyline centred on the new BMW iX2, it holds various challenges in store for gamers in a virtual city of the future on the island Hypnopolis. The island features important BMW architectural landmarks including the Four Cylinder company headquarters, BMW Welt and the BMW Museum. The branding is echoed in numerous “Easter Eggs” and other game elements.
Launched in 2017 by Epic Games, Fortnite is one of the world’s most popular video games with 230 million monthly active players and has reportedly made over $26bn in revenue.
The highlight of the visit to Hypnopolis is the car creator, which is located below the double cone in BMW Welt and is unlocked by completing various challenges.
The real-world iX2 will be the electric version of the second-generation BMW X2 which will premiere in the coming weeks. The X2 coupé-crossover is the more stylish sibling of the X1, like the X4 is to the X3.
In the virtual world, players are able to design the car according to their individual preferences. At the launch of Hypnopolis on October 4 the new BMW iX2 showed up in prototype disguise with players initially able to choose from a limited palette of gamified paint schemes, rims or trunk contents. After October 11 the paint finishes, rims and interior options will become available.
“We design creative interactions and individual experiences that reflect BMW’s innovative power in the digital world,” says Stefan Ponikva, vice-president of BMW Brand Communication and Brand Experience.
“Our island in the online video game Fortnite opens up new dialogue opportunities with Next Gen target groups and brings the brand to life in the hands of the players. We are especially pleased that BMW is the first brand to give players the opportunity to customise a digital vehicle in Fortnite.”
BMW virtual experiences are not limited to the gaming sector and the company is deploying virtual world and experience solutions in the areas of production, development, sales and after-sales.
