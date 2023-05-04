THE FINANCE GHOST: The metaverse still zucks

As more companies join the secondary exchange, A2X is considering taking the incumbent JSE head-on
A look at the year-to-date performance of the world’s leading technology stocks tells an interesting story. In case you ever wondered whether the US market efficiently prices stocks, the 2023 return of 93% in Meta Platforms should put that thought to bed once and for all. Even in the most liquid and widely followed market in the world, there is money to be made.
There’s a strong base effect in Meta, of course. The stock had tanked in November as the market expressed a strong sense of disgust with Mark Zuckerberg’s plans to throw the kitchen sink (and possibly the bathroom one as well) at building the metaverse, a product that nobody had asked for. To make it worse, the core business was suffering under the weight of pressure on advertising and changes to the algorithm that had users of Facebook in particular scratching their heads.
It’s hard to think of Meta as a value stock, yet the market psychology pointed to a scenario that could reward those willing to take a punt on this fallen angel. The risk was that the angel had a lot further to fall if the strategy at Meta wasn’t changed to take into account macroeconomic circumstances. Thankfully, that has happened and those who correctly traded the shift in sentiment have done exceptionally well.
The change in narrative at Meta is stark. In the most recent earnings call, the Zuck barely made it through the user stats before jumping into the “efficiency work” at Meta. Watching the share price fall through the floor has clearly spurred tech management teams into action and forced them to reprioritise their efforts towards profitability. In these companies, the way to cut costs quickly is to reduce the number of staff.
Though many don’t agree with Elon Musk’s approach at Twitter, he’s demonstrated that tech companies can operate with far fewer staff than the founders would have the market believe. Such extreme measures probably aren’t advisable at groups like Meta, but the point has been made and the market has been shocked into being more accepting of major headcount reductions.
The current buzzword — artificial intelligence (AI) — was guaranteed to make an appearance. It sounds like Zuckerberg is just repositioning the Facebook and Instagram algorithms as AI, referencing the content recommendations made to users. In my recent experience of the apps, “artificial” is the word. There’s plenty of rhetoric on the earnings call about other elements of AI at Meta, but it sounds a lot like the early days of the metaverse conversations and we know how that has played out.
Speaking of the metaverse, it only gets mentioned halfway through Zuckerberg’s prepared remarks. Astonishingly, it’s called the “other major technology wave” after AI. How things have changed since the company was renamed Meta.
With total revenue for the quarter up just 3% and total expenses up 10%, there’s still a long way to go here. In this quarter, Reality Labs (the Metaverse segment) made an operating loss of $4bn and revenue fell by 51%, so they really are flogging a dead horse in terms of product-market fit.
Pressures in Europe also seem to be biting, with revenue in Family of Apps down by 1% in that region. Rest of World was the best contributor with 9% growth, but the strength of the dollar is diluting revenue growth achieved by US technology firms in the rest of the world. The good news is that dollar strength is starting to be in the base, so even a steady dollar performance will stop severely hurting year-on-year rates. Any weakening of the dollar would be wonderful news for the technology sector and would be a major catalyst for positive share price moves.
The shift in engagement from Feed and Stories to Reels continues to be tricky for Facebook in particular. TikTok caused a structural shift in user behaviour (or perhaps simply responded to it?), hurting Facebook’s core model of having users scroll down the page while being served ads. It’s harder to monetise a short-form video such as Reels, so there has been a cannibalisation of the revenue base. Reels is only expected to be revenue neutral by the end of this year or early next year.
If Zuckerberg can control himself and not spend wildly on AI on top of everything else, there is still plenty of room for improvement provided volatility in free cash flow can be managed. After the shocking third-quarter 2022 free cash flow of just $173m, this quarter the company made $6.9bn. That’s more like it.
THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: The metaverse still zucks
Despite billions being burnt in the Reality Labs segment, Meta's share price has nearly doubled this year. Yet there's still plenty of room for improvement
