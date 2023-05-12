Five things to watch this week

Rand sinks as US claims SA is aiding Russia’s war effort
Madness in the outback and the English countryside, and an endearing look at Michael J Fox
The Tourist — Showmax
Jamie Dornan makes up for his disastrous participation in the Fifty Shades franchise with a welcome left-of-centre turn as the star of this dark comedy thriller in which he plays a character known only as “the man”, who wakes up in the Australian outback not knowing who he is or where he’s come from. As he pieces things together it becomes clear his past may be best left behind, if the sinister figures who claim to know him are anything to go by. His journey is full of thrills, laughs and solid performances that make for a compelling entry into the weird outback-madness genre. Episodes stream weekly from Monday.
Men — Prime Video
Alex Garland continues his explorations of the psychological horror genre in this heavily symbolic frightener that stars Jessie Buckley as a woman who tries to escape the trauma of a personal tragedy by retreating to a small town in the English countryside. There she’s increasingly terrified by something, or someone, in the woods who seems to be stalking her. What starts off with a sense of unease and dread soon shifts into a nasty nightmare as she battles for her sanity against demons from her past that threaten to consume her.
Vengeance — Apple TV+
BJ Novak makes his feature film directorial debut with this neo-noir comedy that displays more than a touch of the Coen brothers’ influence in its madcap plot and cast of strange characters. Novak plays a journalist and podcaster who, after the death of a woman he dated, travels from New York to Texas to try to uncover the mystery of what happened to her. Once he gets there and starts sniffing around he soon finds himself embroiled in bizarre interactions and complications with a odd cast of local grifters.
Still: A Michael J Fox Movie — Apple TV+
The one-time king of ’80s comedy proves to be as entertaining and engaging as ever, even as a longtime sufferer of Parkinson’s disease, in this endearing documentary. The film uses archive, interviews and re-enactments to tell the story of Fox’s meteoric rise from funny Canadian army base kid to globally beloved comedy star and his subsequent health battles and advocacy for research and treatment of an illness that’s still incurable.
Que Viva México! — Netflix
Though his films may be relatively unknown outside his native Mexico, director Luis Estrada has been celebrated in his homeland as one of its sharpest social and political satirists. His latest film is a three-hour, absurdist critique of modern Mexican society. It’s loose plot centres on what happens when a comfortable middle-class man returns to his hometown after the death of his grandfather, only to find himself at the centre of a bitter and bizarre fight with his family over the inheritance.
