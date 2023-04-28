Hollywood to finally face its Waterloo

US economic data and uncertainty over further interest rate hikes are weighing on the demand outlook
In November 2023, audiences will finally get their chance to see whether one of the great curses in Hollywood history will be lifted.
Ridley Scott’s historical mega-epic Napoleon starring Joaquin Phoenix as the Corsican military genius is being billed as the film that ends almost a century of unsuccessful attempts to bring the life and military genius of Napoleon Bonaparte to the screen.
Initial whisperings have been enthusiastic after the showing of an epic battle scene from the upcoming film during this week’s annual CinemaCon event for distributors and cinema owners in Las Vegas.
For 85-year-old Scott, this epic is probably his final chance to earn a long overdue but still elusive best director Oscar. It’s a much anticipated chance to see whether someone can finally make a film worthy of its subject. The finest attempt is still held to be French director Abel Gance’s 1927 silent, five-and-a-half-hour epic Napoleon, a film whose technical innovation and imagination stands as an impressive boundary-pushing celluloid vision.
Also watching keenly to see whether Scott can overcome Hollywood’s Waterloo, is his 76-year-old American compatriot Steven Spielberg, the two-time best director Oscar winner who is set to finally make a seven-part miniseries about Napoleon that he has been working on for a decade, and which is developed from the years of research conducted for a never realised film by cinematic genius Stanley Kubrick.
Ridley Scott's epic 'Napoleon' .
In the late 1960s, after the completion of his futuristic masterwork 2001: A Space Odyssey, Kubrick set his sights back to 19th century Europe for a planned Napoleon biopic that he promised would be the best film he would make.
Secluded in his English country mansion in the analogue pre-digital age, Kubrick turned his obsessive and laser-focused attention to detail on his subject with all the intensity of Bonaparte preparing for an epic military campaign. He read hundreds of books on the subject, telling writer Joseph Gelmis that he had broken down his reading material into “categories on everything from his food tastes to the weather on the day of a specific battle, and cross-indexed all the data in a comprehensive research file”.
Kubrick enlisted the help of a 20-strong pre-production team who were sent to scout locations around the world and began negotiations with the Romanian army to serve as the 40,000 extras needed for the shooting of his envisioned sprawling battle scenes. He flew actor Jack Nicholson to England to begin the first of many discussions about his planned casting in the lead.
Plans were eventually put on hold as Kubrick went on to shoot A Clockwork Orange and a hugely expensive film starring Rod Steiger — 1970’s Waterloo directed by Ukrainian born filmmaker Sergei Bondarchuk — was universally panned and failed dismally at the box office, scaring off Hollywood producers from investing in epic films about Napoleon.
Though he would return to pre-production of the film in the 1970s and continued to tell journalists in the 1980s that it would be his next film — Kubrick’s Napoleon ultimately became a mythological cinematic “could’ve been” and was shelved deep in the director’s mammoth archives, where it remained until his death in 1999. The closest any of the work on the film came to seeing the light of day was the inclusion of some of its period research and battle-scene planning in the director’s masterful 1975 Thackeray adaptation Barry Lyndon, but its legend has been so often told and speculated on that Kubrick’s unfinished film still casts a long shadow over attempts to bring Napoleon to the big screen.
Perhaps it’s the sheer scale of Napoleon’s military achievements and sweeping geopolitical ambition or that in recent years Hollywood has soured on the idea of epic period military dramas, but until this year with the production of Scott’s film finally under way and the announcement of Spielberg’s plans to bring his seven-part series to HBO, Napoleon has remained a no-go subject for screen storytellers.
The closest we’ve had in since Waterloo was the melodramatic 1987 ABC TV miniseries Napoleon and Josephine: A Love Story, which starred Armand Assante and Jacqueline Bisset and passed straight under the radar to be quietly placed in the dark recesses of YouTube.
Scott’s adaptation has little to do with Kubrick. It is written by David Scarpa who previously worked with the director on the J Paul Getty kidnap drama All the Money in the World. Spielberg’s series represents the second time that the director has worked to realise a Kubrick initiated and inspired project, after his direction of the 2001 sci-fi project A.I. Artificial Intelligence, which Kubrick was working on at the time of his death.
Both projects will, however, no doubt be seen by movie buffs within the context of the failed struggle of Kubrick to bring Napoleon’s story to screen and within the unsuccessful attempts of the movies as a whole to deal with a subject who Kubrick rightfully observed was “one of those rare men who move history and mould the destiny of their own times and generations to come ... The issues that [Napoleon’s story] concerns itself with are oddly contemporary — the responsibilities and abuses of power, the dynamics of social revolution, the relationship of the individual to the state, war, militarism, etc”.
All that remains to be seen is whether after decades of on-screen disappointments, both Scott and Spielberg can put the curse to bed. Or whether like some kind of cinematic Waterloo, there can ultimately only be one winner.
Hollywood to finally face its Waterloo
