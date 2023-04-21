Bon appetit: Cannes line-up shows cinema in rude health

Spot gold falls as markets expect a 25 basis point hike in May
The entrants for 2023 include filmmakers whose names have not been seen for a while
From May 16-27, the luxury French Riviera town of Cannes will once again play host to the cream of the world’s film directors, stars and producers for the 76th edition of what is still the serious cinema universe’s most significant festival.
In 2022 it returned to normal, postpandemic business, with the winner of its coveted Palme d’Or — Swedish director Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness — going on to earn three Oscar nominations. Now Cannes director Thierry Frémaux has announced a line-up for 2023 packed with some of the biggest names in world cinema. ..
