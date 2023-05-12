CHRIS THURMAN: Moments of courage and dignity rescued from oblivion

Rand sinks as US claims SA is aiding Russia’s war effort
The CEO is betting on an aggressive pricing strategy at a time when the retailer has a thin profit margin
US is unconvinced of SA non-aligned stance and has accused Pretoria of materially aiding Russia war efforts
Former leader was found guilty of perjury, but any member ‘may be found in that situation’, says league
Katharine Child sets out the issues that have hobbled the company
Business Day TV speaks to The Manufacturing Circle’s executive director, Philippa Rodseth
There is a powerful amount of intellectual property and ‘dry powder’ only being hobbled by red tape
Muharrem Ince's withdrawal could reshape final days of campaigning and boost Turkish opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu
Gifted athlete Michelle Staal brings a breath of fresh air to the SA sporting family from the flatness of fatigue
Madness in the outback and the English countryside, and an endearing look at Michael J Fox
Two new exhibitions at Stevenson gallery in Cape Town challenge us to dwell in the paradox that beauty and brutality not only coexist but are often mutually enabling — a truth that is by turns terrifying and comforting.
Indian artist Sosa Joseph’s The Hushed History of Oblivion is an attempt to reimagine, and to redeem from history, the lives of people who were subjected to the Indian Ocean slave trade. The germ of the work was Joseph’s recognition of geographical echoes between her own movements across the coastal region of Kerala and those of a slave girl, known only as Anima, some two centuries previously. This expanded into a global visual narrative of slave life, from Southeast Asia to the Cape Colony and Central America...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CHRIS THURMAN: Moments of courage and dignity rescued from oblivion
Sosa Joseph’s exhibition is an attempt to reimagine the lives of people who were subjected to the Indian Ocean slave trade
Two new exhibitions at Stevenson gallery in Cape Town challenge us to dwell in the paradox that beauty and brutality not only coexist but are often mutually enabling — a truth that is by turns terrifying and comforting.
Indian artist Sosa Joseph’s The Hushed History of Oblivion is an attempt to reimagine, and to redeem from history, the lives of people who were subjected to the Indian Ocean slave trade. The germ of the work was Joseph’s recognition of geographical echoes between her own movements across the coastal region of Kerala and those of a slave girl, known only as Anima, some two centuries previously. This expanded into a global visual narrative of slave life, from Southeast Asia to the Cape Colony and Central America...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.