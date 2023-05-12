Opinion / Columnists

CHRIS THURMAN: Moments of courage and dignity rescued from oblivion

Sosa Joseph’s exhibition is an attempt to reimagine the lives of people who were subjected to the Indian Ocean slave trade

BL Premium
12 May 2023 - 04:59 Chris Thurman

Two new exhibitions at Stevenson gallery in Cape Town challenge us to dwell in the paradox that beauty and brutality not only coexist but are often mutually enabling — a truth that is by turns terrifying and comforting.

Indian artist Sosa Joseph’s The Hushed History of Oblivion is an attempt to reimagine, and to redeem from history, the lives of people who were subjected to the Indian Ocean slave trade. The germ of the work was Joseph’s recognition of geographical echoes between her own movements across the coastal region of Kerala and those of a slave girl, known only as Anima, some two centuries previously. This expanded into a global visual narrative of slave life, from Southeast Asia to the Cape Colony and Central America...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.