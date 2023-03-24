Brent crude falls 24c despite higher demand expectations from China
No major US director has so consistently taken a contrarian viewpoint on American orthodoxy than Oliver Stone. For more than four decades, the once gung-ho patriot turned disillusioned sceptic has challenged the official line to oppose everything from his country’s Cold War interference in the affairs of Latin America (Salvador) to its failures in Vietnam (Platoon); its glorification of capitalist profiteering (Wall Street) and its acceptance of the Warren report’s findings on the Kennedy assassination (JFK). Stone has also excoriated the controversial presidencies of Richard Nixon (Nixon), George W Bush (W) and the reaction of the Obama presidency to the revelations of government surveillance made by whistleblower Edward Snowden (Snowden).
Those are only the targets of the three-time Oscar-winning director’s feature film career — in recent years Stone has made a series of controversial documentaries that allowed the director to make friends with a number of US enemies...
Oliver Stone turns sceptic on critics of nuclear energy
The documentary is being hyped as a counterweight to Al Gore’s classic ‘An Inconvenient Truth’
