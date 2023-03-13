Life

Is collagen really the silver bullet for ageing?

Despite the lack of research evidence that the substance removes wrinkles or improves damaged joint cartilage, some users swear by it

13 March 2023 - 05:03 Yvonne Fontyn

Everyone, it seems — including older journalists — is exploring collagen supplements to erase the ravages of the past and delay the effects of ageing.

It’s a fast-growing market globally: according to a Future Market Insights report, the current global demand for collagen supplements is $1.5bn, and is forecast to grow at 6.4% annually and reach $2.8bn in 2032...

