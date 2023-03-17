Life / Arts & Entertainment

Everywhere all at once, as long as you take the A24 route

Named after an iconic highway, the arthouse studio was the biggest winner at the Oscars

17 March 2023 - 05:00 Tymon Smith

A record was broken at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday night when all six of the major awards — best picture, best director, best actor, best actress, best supporting actor and best supporting actress — went to films produced by one studio. That studio wasn’t one of Hollywood’s players such as 20th Century Fox or Paramount or even one of the streaming giants such as Netflix or Apple TV +.

Rather the company that won biggest was a small independent studio, which over just more than a decade has quietly established itself as a home for smart, edgy, auteur-driven cinema. Embraced by youthful audiences across the globe, it has used the digital-era tools of social media to cleverly market its films...

