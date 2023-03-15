Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL FRIDJHON More smart, hardline offerings from Luddite

The latest releases are a shiraz, which delivers plush fruit, and the delicious Saboteur white

15 March 2023 - 04:59 MICHAEL FRIDJHON

Niels Verburg launched his Luddite brand 21 years ago while Cape wine was still conquering markets worldwide. Rand weakness made even the sale of bulk wine a profitable business. The prescient, lucky few who connected credible-sounding brands with access to the UK supermarkets parlayed enterprises conceived over a couple of liquid lunches into multimillion-rand operations.

Their route to wealth creation was not what Verburg had in mind. Something of a rugged frontiersman (he farms in Botrivier, beyond Elgin and closer to Caledon than the Hemel-en-Aarde Valley), Verburg conveyed his intentions in a perfectly designed brand he called “Luddite”. A label that looked as if it had been block stamped (and that is still hand numbered) was the packaging message of an equally uncompromising shiraz...

