Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend Kick off the festivities with an elegiac movie, a boys’ own adventure and a serial killer documentary BL PREMIUM

Marriage Story — Netflix

Noah Baumbach continues to find a happy home on Netflix with this heartfelt and emotionally relatable story of both sides of a messy divorce. Returning to the subject that he made his name with in 2005 in The Squid and the Whale, here the story of the nuances and pains of divorce are told through the eyes of the couple rather than their children. With a pair of lauded performances from Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, there’s already plenty of awards buzz for what is arguably Baumbach’s most mature and fully realised film to date.