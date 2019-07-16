Could Koeberg be the next Chernobyl?

The people

Staff running a test at Chernobyl made terrible mistakes that pushed the reactor to its brink. Human error was involved in the majority of nuclear reactor failures.

Are Koeberg’s people up to the task?

It’s actually difficult to drive a nuclear reactor to its edge. The mini-series on Showmax exposes how the yes-sir culture of the USSR lead to problems. One benefit of a liberal democracy is that such negligence might be stopped sooner, because people are allowed to speak up. But how would Koeberg react during a problem?

In 2006, a loose bolt on one of the reactors led to blackouts in the area. Sabotage was suspected, but several investigations showed that it was a mistake. What should give comfort is that responses to the problem were relatively quick and thorough: Koeberg staff were even given lie-detector tests.

That being said, the incident was handled in a hushed fashion and Koeberg is still secretive about its procedures, as Prof. Winkler said: “I would not say that the Koeberg safety record compares too badly with other similar installations. Despite the increased difficulties faced by Eskom, I am not aware of evidence that safety standards have dropped at Koeberg in recent years.

"That, however, doesn't mean that things should not be improved. Eskom is unfortunately still stuck in the securocratic culture of the 1980s, and their communication is usually marked by terseness and lack of detail.”

So human error is still possible. But unlike Chernobyl, there are many third parties taking an interest in nuclear safety. In 2019 a blogger posted a video questioning safety at Koeberg. The site, as well as the National Nuclear Regulator, refuted the claims.

The area

After Chernobyl happened, a 30km radius around it was evacuated. Today that radius is 10km. Koeberg is less than 30km away from Cape Town. So if Koeberg went Chernobyl, would Cape Town need to be evacuated? And for how long?

This depends on the accident itself. Nuclear reactors can’t explode. But the gas that builds up in them can - and did at Chernobyl. When the heated reactor met open air, fires started. The smoke carried radiation spread widely. The chances of Koeberg exploding in a similar fashion are very low. That being said, if Koeberg has an accident as bad as Chernobyl or Japan’s Fukushima (both rated 7 on the International Nuclear Event Scale), parts of Cape Town would likely have to be evacuated, if only temporarily.

“The explosion would be far better contained than was the case in Chernobyl. What would rather happen (if a really bad accident were to ever happen!) is what occurred at Fukushima, where the problem was not so much an explosion. It would rather be the leaking and dispersion of highly radioactive material. The scale and danger associated with it would depend on the circumstances of the incident, which may lead to an evacuation.”

But what about the radiation? The mini-series makes one major mistake: radiation isn’t contagious; it’s more like a poison. Someone who has radiation sickness can’t give another person that radiation. But any surfaces that have radiation on them can - this is why people are scrubbed and washed if they come into contact with radiation. So the fallout won’t be as horrific as seen in the show, Chernobyl.

It would still be bad, though. If Koeberg melted down, the immediate area would have to be isolated. If the resulting melted radioactive material (called Corium) gets into the groundwater, there may be serious problems. But nuclear reactors are built to contain themselves - some of the reactors at Fukushima have melted down, but are still contained.

Can Koeberg go Chernobyl?

Probably not and almost certainly not in the way that accident happened. But the show is a reminder that great power comes with great responsibility. Nuclear power is incredibly efficient and actually very safe. But become complacent and it will destroy swathes of land, empty towns and simmer for thousands of years. Chernobyl was a lesson: hopefully, the people running Koeberg have been listening.