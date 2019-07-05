Five things to watch this weekend

Tales of the City, More Tales of the City, Further Tales of the City — Netflix

Following on from the successful and timeous reboot of the television adaptation of Armistead Maupin’s touching and comic series of novels of LGBTQI life in San Francisco, Netflix has now made the original three series made in the ‘90s and early 2000s available to stream. If you love the new series, here is the backstory, with several of the actors and characters from the new show in their original incarnations. If you haven’t seen the reboot, start here, as it’ll make your viewing experience richer and more attuned to some of the references to the originals.