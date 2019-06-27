Chernobyl: 30 years on

"We buried the forest. We sawed the trees into metre-and-a-half pieces and packed them in cellophane and threw them into graves," says Arkady Filin in Nobel laureate Svetlana Alexievich’s arresting oral history Voices from Chernobyl. "The place was so beautiful … incredible. The horror was more horrible because it was so pretty. And people had to leave here. They had to run away, like evildoers."

At 1.23am on April 26 1986 a perfect storm, brought about by poor design, human error and circumstance, catapulted the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine to a macabre mark in history: the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster.

The explosion that rent the roof of Reactor 4 — and a days-long fire burning at its core — released a radioactive cloud that would poison the surrounding countryside. In the wake of the accident, and for years following, thousands of liquidators, like Filin, were brought in to contain the damage: quelling the fire, shovelling melted bitumen and graphite from the reactor roof, burying contaminate — topsoil, the Red Forest, even a village — and later shooting the feral animals that had once been family pets.

At 2pm on April 27, the authorities began to evacuate the 50,000-odd residents of the nearby town of Pripyat, once a sought-after Soviet posting. Told they would return in three days, the residents packed little. "The kids were told to take their school books," Nadezhda Vygovskaya told Alexievich. "The only thing I took was a gauze kerchief, in case the weather turned bad."

Three decades on, what remains of those interrupted lives — the homes, parks, schools; the discarded remnants of daily life — are given breath in a new book, David McMillan’s photographic masterpiece, Growth and Decay.