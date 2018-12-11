Exploring the often silent trauma that endures after apartheid evictions

Siona O’Connell’s documentary Uitgesmyt: Elandskloof and the Quest for Freedom focuses on rural evictions and the yawning gaps in the land restitution process — a highly topical subject as SA debates whether section 25 of the constitution should be amended to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

Uitgesmyt roughly translates into “cast out”. But the English translation does not have the phonetic crack of a sharp slap as in the Old Testament word “smite” or the reference to being dirty, which are implied in the Afrikaans word.

The title was taken from a powerfully descriptive utterance from one of the primary interviewees for the film while describing the forced removal of her community from Elandskloof by the apartheid government in the early 1960s.

Elandskloof is a beautiful settlement 180km north of Cape Town, between the Koue Bokkeveld and the Cederberg mountains. Originally a mission station established by the Dutch Reformed Church, it has roots in colonialism and slavery. It produces fragrant buchu, rooibos tea and cedarwood — and was the first successful land restitution case in SA.

Though she has made seven films to date, O’Connell is not a film-maker but an academic at the University of Pretoria and a research associate at the Centre for Curating the Archive at the University of Cape Town. She also holds a distinguished professorship at Colgate University, US.

Her research interests pivot on “colouredness, memory and trauma and how to think about freedom after apartheid”. Not being a professional film-maker gave O’Connell a certain freedom from the constraints of traditional film-making. She has produced a simple film of great impact in which the people of Elandskloof star, in particular Margie January and Aletta Titus.

The feelings of despair evoked in Uitgesmyt are reminiscent of the story of Moses Tladi, the first black artist to be exhibited in the Iziko National Gallery. At his retrospective exhibition opening, his daughter told about how, when he was given notice of his forced eviction by the National Party government from his 1.2ha home in Kensington, Tladi took an axe and, over a few days, cut down each of his carefully tended fruit trees. He never picked up a paintbrush again and died four years later at the age of 56.

Elandskloof is a site of betrayal and double trauma. From the community’s inception, they were led to believe the outright lie that they would own the land they lived on after it was paid off to the Dutch Reformed Church. Then came their forced removal in the 1960s and subsequent return in 1996 to a fundamentally changed environment with no support.

“Restitution cannot be a monetary one or simply the return of land — the trauma must be addressed,” says O’Connell. “The Elandskloof community cannot support themselves anymore because it’s illegal to farm rooibos without a permit. So, not only are they in the middle of nowhere, with no infrastructural support and dealing with the trauma of what happened in 1962, but they are unable to resort to what they knew best, which is small-scale farming.”