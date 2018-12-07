Thoko Didiza deployed to committee amending section 25

The ANC has deployed former land affairs minister Thoko Didiza to lead the ad hoc committee that will craft legislation to amend section 25 of the constitution.

This was announced by ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu at a media conference in parliament, where he appraised journalists of the performance of his parliamentary caucus for 2018.

Didiza, who is also one of the current house chairpersons of the National Assembly, served as land affairs minister under former president Thabo Mbeki between 1999 and 2006.

Mthembu added that the party had deployed other senior MPs — such as Vincent Smith, former Gauteng legislature speaker Lindiwe Maseko, chairperson of the agriculture committee Rosina Semenya, and whip of the land reform committee Phumzile Mguni — to serve among the six voting ANC MPs on the ad hoc committee.

“We will move, in the ad hoc committee in its first meeting, that Thoko Didiza chairs the committee. She is a capable lady who also has a vast experience in this area … we’ve already sent the names of ANC members of the ad hoc committee to the speaker,” said Mthembu.