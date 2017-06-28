Presenting master architect Frank Lloyd Wright in a new light

But that was the public Wright, who took pleasure in playing to the tendency in the US to see cities as dangerous and corrupt and the countryside as virtuous and pure. Here, too, the reality was more nuanced, as the MoMA exhibition displays.

In 1926, Wright prepared a remarkable plan for several blocks in central Chicago that envisioned multiple towers in a pinwheel arrangement, maximising light and air but retaining a traditional feeling of urban density. While he managed to get only one small skyscraper built in his long career — the exquisite Price Tower, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, shown in a large, beautiful model — he foresaw the trend towards mixed-use towers combining residences, offices and shopping, now an urban staple.

After Wright’s death, his widow, Olgivanna Lloyd Wright, oversaw the Wright legacy with such rigour that the architects who continued his practice under the name of Taliesin Associated Architects had to get her approval for their increasingly banal versions of the architect’s work. By 2012, the school associated with Taliesin was in danger of losing its accreditation, and his archive was decaying, little used, in the bowels of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation in Scottsdale, Arizona.

This led to the foundation’s decision five years ago to transfer the archive and that open spirit has spread to the school. A new dean, Aaron Betsky, successfully negotiated independence from the foundation earlier in 2017, maintaining the school’s accreditation and broadening its teachings beyond Wright’s ideas.

The renamed School of Architecture at Taliesin seems poised for a turnaround. It just received the gift of the David and Gladys Wright House in nearby Phoenix, designed by the architect for one of his sons in 1952.

Empty and derelict, it was almost demolished by a developer who wanted to replace it with several McMansions.

A local businessman, Zach Rawling, bought the house in 2012, restored it and then turned it over to the school for use as a learning centre.

Visiting a Frank Lloyd Wright building can be more appealing than living in one and many of the private houses the architect designed have suffered over the years. For a long time, they had a reputation as being leaky and difficult to maintain, hard to live in and even harder to sell.

Still, the Chicago Tribune reported in 2015 that Wright houses in the Chicago area, most of which were designed 100 or more years ago and had often been laggards on the market, were selling faster and at higher prices than in the past.

While there may be an uptick in interest, finding buyers prepared to live with the intense architectural presence of a Wright house can still be a challenge. Architect magazine reported in June that of five Wright houses across the US up for sale in the past year, only one had actually been sold.

This included the George Sturges House in Los Angeles, a well-known 1939 home that had been owned by the actor Jack Larson, whose estate tried to sell it at auction but found no takers.

A century-and-a-half after the architect’s birth, there seem to be more Wright books, exhibitions and tours than ever. He would probably have relished these signs of his continued life.

As Bergdoll notes in the catalogue of the exhibition, Wright may have been the first architect to know how to successfully exploit media fame, beginning with his appearance on the cover of Time in 1938 and continuing through several appearances in the 1950s on shows such as What’s My Line?

He was 89 when he conceived of the Illinois, that mile-high tower, a project "for which he had no client, confirmed site, or sign of interest", Bergdoll writes. At its unveiling, "television cameras were on hand to record for future broadcast the story, which had been planted and building in the press for months," he says.

"Wright and architecture had, for many Americans, become synonymous," Bergdoll says.

• Frank Lloyd Wright at 150: Unpacking the Archive, $25 for adults; New York Museum of Modern Art until October 1.