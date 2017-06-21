Jennifer Morrison celebrates homecoming with spectacular paintings

Abstraction works for Morrison as it best locates "the condition of being alive. A lot is a great mystery to ourselves. I like the idea of things that can’t be expressed with words or language and I think that is why I paint. There is a difference between what you can explain verbally and the stuff inside you," she says.

Her colourful art, which at first appears decorative, is designed to attract viewers with ambiguity rather than fill them with fear. That’s the point of art for her, to describe and draw viewers into places that are simultaneously awkward, strange, pleasing and unknowable. "We don’t understand everything about ourselves. It is a bit like that strange thing that happens when you look in the mirror and you go: ‘Is that me?’," she says.

This exhibition of bright, boldly coloured abstract works marks a brazen return for the Durban-born artist, who has been living in the UK for the past 25 years. Her art education at the Chelsea College of Arts and Central St Martins, which has proved fertile ground for London’s iconoclastic creative class, has probably shaped some of her artistic bolshiness, although she has spent the past 20 years or so gradually finding her feet as a painter. "There isn’t a fast track. You have to live through it and work through it," she says.

It has taken decades for Morrison to build the confidence to arrive at work that is everything art shouldn’t be or tries to be. Her art is pretty, though not vacantly so, which is traditionally the burden of the beautiful object. The way she layers her paintings, creating circles that appear to retreat into the distance, summons compositional depth. She prefers this to conceptual or narrative substance, which places the artist’s identity under the spotlight. She pushes up against all traditions, eschewing art’s virtuous function, as she describes it.

"I like the open-endedness [of abstract art]. So much art has the virtue attached to it, it has to prove its relevance or defend itself for being there. That is fine in some contexts. Why does art have to be this virtuous thing?" she asks.