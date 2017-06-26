Cape Town visitors looking for luxury are spoilt for choice

The Taj Cape Town is a hotel that gets the important things right. Lifts, for example, don’t sound like cathedral bells every time they open, a most annoying thing if your room is near the lift well. But even the double glazing can’t totally silence the bells of neighbouring St George’s Cathedral pealing on a Sunday morning.

The hotel is built on top of heritage buildings (a former reserve bank among them) on bustling Wale Street.

Block-out curtains are another thing it does well but the bed, and 300-thread-count cotton linen sourced from India, made the biggest difference to our stay.

We had a corner suite with a large sitting room and a two-seater balcony with full-frame views of Table Mountain looking over the cathedral, Parliament and the Company’s Garden.

At desk height are several useful plugs and connection points for guests wanting to play their own media through the wall-mounted television. This is especially useful for presentations with three or four other people. A drawback to using the suite to entertain business guests is that there is only one loo, but the hotel has a selection of meeting rooms and conferencing facilities.