Life

ACCOMMODATION

Cape Town visitors looking for luxury are spoilt for choice

The Manor House and The Taj Cape Town properties are both rooted in history and a sense of place, writes Brian Berkman

26 June 2017 - 06:38 Brian Berkman
High-end: The Manor House is rooted in history. Picture: NEWMARK HOTELS
High-end: The Manor House is rooted in history. Picture: NEWMARK HOTELS

The Taj Cape Town is a hotel that gets the important things right. Lifts, for example, don’t sound like cathedral bells every time they open, a most annoying thing if your room is near the lift well. But even the double glazing can’t totally silence the bells of neighbouring St George’s Cathedral pealing on a Sunday morning.

The hotel is built on top of heritage buildings (a former reserve bank among them) on bustling Wale Street.

Block-out curtains are another thing it does well but the bed, and 300-thread-count cotton linen sourced from India, made the biggest difference to our stay.

We had a corner suite with a large sitting room and a two-seater balcony with full-frame views of Table Mountain looking over the cathedral, Parliament and the Company’s Garden.

At desk height are several useful plugs and connection points for guests wanting to play their own media through the wall-mounted television. This is especially useful for presentations with three or four other people. A drawback to using the suite to entertain business guests is that there is only one loo, but the hotel has a selection of meeting rooms and conferencing facilities.

The Twankey Bar was upgraded last November with a greater focus on cocktails and First Thursdays in the City — an endeavour to get more people into the central business district and its art galleries — has evolved into a wine, curated art and food event open to the public at no charge.

The Taj Cape Town could well be the only local hotel to offer a traditional Indian breakfast along with a special children’s breakfast selection.

Another bolthole for business travellers to Cape Town is the Manor House, Newmark Hotel’s latest accommodation offering in the historic Portswood precinct in the V&A Waterfront wedged between The Queen Victoria Hotel and the 1894 Time Ball Tower. CEO Neil Markovitz explains its ethos: "The idea to create a high-end experience was very definitely identified out of demand in the market.

"There is something uniquely special about this area of the Waterfront. The idea of being positioned above the Waterfront and literally a short walk down to the hustle and bustle is particularly appealing to guests."

Markovitz says Newmark has traded in the Waterfront since 1990 and has "a very good feel for demand from the luxury side of the business".

The Manor House’s new butler-serviced suites offer a high level of luxury detail, like 100ml Molton Brown toiletries and bathrooms larger than many standard hotel rooms.

"We started The Manor House project with a blank canvas and used our 30 years in the business to develop a top-end product," Markovitz says. "I travel extensively and always try to stay in properties around the world that can teach me something. One really never stops learning and listening to your own guests and then I suppose you try and find ways to implement this feedback in trying to develop something unbelievable and then always try and exceed the expectation."

 

There is so much high-end accommodation now at the Waterfront, one wonders if there is not a risk of Newmark cannibalising its own clients.

However, the company’s sales director, Lina Nel, says: "Each one of our four Waterfront hotels offers a unique setting with access to all the facilities offered by our adjacent properties, all of which can be billed to the room account." The company’s Dock House Boutique Hotel & Spa and The Queen Victoria Manor House are available in their entirety to clients seeking exclusivity.

"We have seen a demand for exclusive use – similar to a villa – but with the added benefits of luxury hotel services," says Nel.

"Our butlers have been specially trained by the South African Butler Academy to perform a wide range of duties from unpacking luggage to booking theatre tickets."

The Queen Victoria Hotel is a deluxe boutique hotel with 35 rooms and suites. The Manor House’s four suites, all elegantly decorated in a contemporary style, have space that works as well as a business meeting room or private dining room.

The Manor House and The Taj Cape Town properties are both rooted in history and a sense of place.

Musical promotes peace among all communities

The brutality and unfairness of xenophobia is a core theme in Vusi Mhlongo’s Voice from Kilimanjaro, writes Edward Tsumele
Life
3 days ago

Life washes up on a sea of trash

Choreographer Lexi Meier’s experiential installation, which highlights plastic pollution in the ocean, will be on show at the National Arts Festival ...
Life
3 days ago

Futuristic Xhosa sci-fi film hits the silver screen at Brics festival in China

Jahmil XT Qubeka’s film Stillborn, shot in the dark in Joburg, will open the festival in Chengdu
Life
4 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Marrakech: spirited city of spice and sensuality
Life
2.
Cape Town visitors looking for luxury are spoilt ...
Life
3.
World watches unfolding tragedy as the US ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
4.
Musical promotes peace among all communities
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Related Articles

BMW Motorrad is scooting into the electric future
Life / Motoring

Travel in style: Montblanc Nightflight range
Life

Scale new heights on the island of Napoleon
Life

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.