World watches unfolding tragedy as the US technicolour dream fades to black

The 1950s and '60s preceded the transition from hardworking middle-class families that held down jobs – with pension schemes, unemployment insurance and dinner at the table presided over by a patriarch – to rebellious hippies who discovered alternative realities, civic power and the first moves towards flexitime, an arrangement that would be used by a neoliberal regime to cut costs decades later.

The decline of the US began in the 1970s and 80s, according to systems theorist Immanuel Wallerstein, who argued that the West reached its peak in the 1970s. After a sustained rise in living standards, the Oil Crisis of 1973 depleted the industrial machine, necessitating a reordering of geopolitical power.

For the US, the later 1970s meant defeat in Vietnam, recession, union profligacy and Watergate, when president Richard Nixon pleaded he was not a crook.

When Reagan and Margaret Thatcher came to power, the West imagined it had to cut back on every programme that took care of those that could not take care of themselves. It was privatisation, cutbacks in welfare, the end of the traditional job – a shift to a new unregulated form of capitalism driven by financial speculation and nonproductive profit-making. It was the era of Wall Street – of "greed is good".

The 1990s were the Bill Clinton years, the Third Way between the welfare state and the reign of rampant multinational corporations. But when it failed, turning chunks of the middle classes into a precariat, a new savagery was needed to survive, and Tarantino’s world demonstrated how it worked.

George W Bush was delivered the excuse for a US pushback: 9/11. A declining empire took desperate measures to renew American power by beefing up its military, backed by the rabid ideology of the Public Enterprise Institute.

Dr Strangelove and Darth Vader came to life as serial killers. The chilling bravado of Donald Rumsfeld and the horrific machinations of Dick Cheney were given free rein. When the War on Terror began Hollywood found its new bad guys: "terrorists" – the word a floating signifier for anyone critical of US drones and collateral damage.

Barack Obama wanted to be the good guy, but his soul was possessed by the imperial machine. His attempts at moderation were bedevilled by a catch-22: damned if you do and damned if you don’t. His drones and the Arab Spring gave birth to the Egyptian crisis, the Libyan crisis, the Syrian crisis, and finally to the Islamic State.

Donald Trump’s short walk to dictatorship was not only quick, but easy. Half of America was on his side, give or take three million. They believed his fantasies when he pledged to reinstate the American Dream, repair the country, make it the most powerful and come down on Muslims. Superman, apparently, had come to life.

Today, the most accurate consideration of the state of affairs in the US happens on TV, on Saturday Night Live.

Watching CNN is like watching The Apprentice.