Seeing and hearing how the others sing and live

"Our events are much more than just concerts," says Kay Jaffer, who with her husband Mansoor has been with the Cape Cultural Collective almost since its inception in 2007.

The collective works closely with cultural groups from across the city, especially in areas on the Cape Flats.

"We want to show people that culture is not homogenous; that no one can say, ‘My culture is all South African culture’," Jaffer says.

So its events have showcased the Brazilian martial art capoeira, Flamenco, riel, ballroom dancing and comedy. The collective is not prescriptive: it recognises that some people may like violin string quartets, and others, Engelbert Humperdinck. As Jaffer says, there are "10,000 Whitney Houston wannabes" on the Cape Flats.

The collective started informally, meeting through a project initiated by the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation. It held impromptu performances in "noisy Irish pub" Catú in the city centre, near Greenmarket Square, then moved to the District Six Museum. It was a "nonracial, nonsexist, intergenerational cultural movement promoting social activism and change and reflecting on history and memory", its website states.

"We’re a group of volunteers, dedicated to bringing people together from all walks of life, across religious, geographic and cultural barriers to share art and culture. And we provide a stage for people to share their work with audiences," Jaffer says.

There is amazing talent in diverse areas of the Cape, but no one ever sees it unless opportunities are provided. "I sometimes think we’re more divided than ever," Jaffer says, "despite 23 years of democracy, you don’t get the sense that people are coming together."

The collective’s Rosa Choir is a clear crowd favourite, belting out feel-good classics. It is no stiff, formal choir, although bass and soprano sections have their place. They are accompanied by a percussion band, and audience participation is key.

For the final song, big-eyed members of the Rosa Junior Choir joined in, the lights went down, and all performed using torch lights for added effect.