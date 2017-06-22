Life washes up on a sea of trash

Through wood and dale the sacred river ran,/ Then reached the caverns measureless to man,/ And sank in tumult to a lifeless ocean;/ And ’mid this tumult Kubla heard from far/ Ancestral voices prophesying war! The shadow of the dome of pleasure/ Floated midway on the waves.

"There are so many layers to Kubla Khan and I am hoping that people who come and experience my installation will delve into some of the layers of their own subjectivity and subconscious and that they will question nutrition, feeding and excess," says Meier, who took five months to sew the milk bottles together on an old Adler industrial sewing machine.

She regards the "sewing together" as an important part of her creative process, literally constructing the intestine, bottle by bottle, as she interrogates her own subconscious and attitude to the world.

"I’m in two minds about the world. There is a very pessimistic disappointment at what we are doing to our world, the cruelty, gluttony and carelessness and then there is a wonder at the kindness and magic that still exists. These feelings are right next to each other, always fighting each other for dominance."

With the National Arts Festival Fringe around the corner, she completed the installation with a few days to spare. "I am so excited now that it is done, and I have such incredible support from the artists I am working with on this installation. They have such a strong work ethic, they give so much of themselves and it is going to be such fun to set up the installation."

Meier’s team includes musician and performing artist Geoffrey Smuts, who has composed the sound score and who is working closely with sound engineer, Sean Devonport, a computer science master’s student at Rhodes University, who came up with the installation’s three-dimensional soundscapes.

Acting in the production is experimental choreographer Sonja Smit and Rhodes University drama and Afrikaans student, Meyrick Tree.

• Down to a Sunless Sea is at the PJ Olivier School Basement from July 4-8 at 7pm.