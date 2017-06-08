Quiet images silence Babelonic cacophony of happy snappers

A more confrontational scene is Antonia Steyn’s portrait of a stooped Eugene Terre’Blanche attempting to control his giant black Friesian horse, Atilla. As Steyn explains in the catalogue, the grounded Terre’Blanche is reduced and defenceless — far from the saviour of the volk he had imagined himself to be.

Even Yasser Booley’s slightly battered Stroller (1999), showing a tough-a*s-looking kid glaring at the lens becomes vulnerable upon learning the child asked to be photographed — and posed himself. "The image is an example of how perception and therefore meaning can change with context," Booley says.

Other shots hint at action outside the frame: Dale Yudelman’s Christmas Parade, Johannesburg, in which a child watches a scene from a gap between adult legs — and the well-juxtaposed Chris, by Guy Neveling, in which a man watches another emerge from a gap in a vibracrete wall. Some are oblique portraits, such as Ebrahim Hajee’s Red Gold, an unidentifiable composite of images of illegal miners. Others are contemplative, such as Marc Shoul’s tangled playground slide. Tredoux says some photographers were nervous about choosing just one shot.

"It’s a revealing space to put yourself in. They had to single out one shot out of their entire career that stands almost as a monument to their talent."

As the catalogue says, the show points to the value of information that can be contained in an individual photograph. The differences between these shots and the "glut" of imagery out there?

For mere snappers, "the process of taking the photograph is irrelevant", says Tredoux. Photographers remember the experience, the context, "the smell of the air around them…. They’re also reflecting on the world around them, not taking pictures of themselves within the world," Tredoux says.

The PH Centre belongs to Pieter and Lauren Badenhorst, owners of photo equipment and studio hire business Photohire and art photography printing business Bad Hen Lab.

In the early 2000s, Badenhorst opened a gallery space called The Cold Room in Harrington Street; Pieter Hugo was one of those who showed here. PH Centre, which opened in December 2016, is Badenhorst’s attempt to get back into "the art side of photography" — besides being a collector.

Its first show, Uniform, featured works from his own collection, from Pieter Hugo to Nobukho Nqaba.