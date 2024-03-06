Lamberts Bay on the fly
On Bird Island 20,000 Cape gannet create mesmerising jigsaw puzzles
06 March 2024 - 05:00
The barman looks as bored as the stuffed kudu on the wall next to him. It’s mid-30s outside and my long-suffering wife and I have been looking forward to a cold fizzy drink for the last 100km of dusty dirt track through the parched Tankwa Karoo.
Though the taciturn bar tender tells us his fridges are broken, he says he can still sell us a cold beer or a small coke from a backup icebox. We opt for the latter, but are disappointed when he tells us he has no crisps or biltong. Deliveries are few and far between on the 270km stretch of road between Ceres and Calvinia, it seems...
