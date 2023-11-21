BIG READ: The origin story of an anthem born in choir, coal and community
No matter if ‘Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika’ was based on a Welsh hymn, it remains an anthem to dissidence
The past few weeks have been a time for anthems. Part of the iconography building up around Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is his lusty singing with closed eyes of all sections of our awkward national hymn, the close-up camera shots interspersed with those of spectators from all races belting it out with him. Social cohesion is the nationalistic concept it is meant to serve, and the threat of cohesion was probably why our disrupter-in-chief Julius Malema had to get in there some time ago to call for the abandonment of the anthem, or at least its purification into Nkosi Sikelele’ iAfrika only.
Personally, I would not mind in the least if Malema got his way. Even before my rebellious days as a youngster refusing to sing Die Stem, I hated the idea of a national anthem being forced on captive school kids and the cheap patriotism extorted from them. Just look at the expressions of consternation followed by faked conviction when Argentinians have to commit musical sin by singing thei...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.