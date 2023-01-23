The broader consensus forecasts from Bloomberg are pointing to better performance by the US and eurozone
The energy minister clings to the carcass of dead policy, champions fossil fuels and denies the facts that have plunged SA into enervating blackouts
Eskom says although load-shedding stages have been high and for extended periods, it does not mean the power system is approaching a blackout
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
The substance is used in the production of items such as computer chips and cellphones
Blackouts appear to be getting worse, more frequent and longer than previously expected
Eskom is not short of coal and has 31.8 days' worth of the fuel stockpiled at its power plants compared to a minimum requirement of 20 days
The Labour Party says UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is too weak to sack fellow Conservative Party MP Zahawi
Forcing a rugby union to go under because of nostalgia is as selfish as thinking of preserving the rugby venue is impractical and ridiculous
The Central Energy Fund predicts petrol will increase 25c/l
Q: My husband sent me an article about a daily five-minute fix to get fitter, stronger and have better posture. Can anything good really happen in five minutes or less?
There’s some cryptic messaging happening between your spouse and you, but it’s important for you to consider why he’s sent you a routine that takes less time than choosing what to watch on DStv Catch-up. ..
Devlin Brown at the watercooler: Five minutes a day is a good place to start
