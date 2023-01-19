An extraordinary attack on four top-rated analysts may yet backfire spectacularly
Government ineptitude means those companies that haven't collapsed are battle-hardened in a way few other countries could emulate
A Lowveld aircraft company is providing a surveillance option that is far cheaper to operate than the park’s helicopters
The country’s agricultural sector has been beset by parlous power supply, logistics constraints and unseasonal rains. Still, there are bright spots on the horizon
Faces in the frame say nothing, or tell a lot, as his exhibition at the Stevenson shows
“The drought is over so the grass is literally greener [and] it’s still South Africa, but you can pretend you don’t live in South Africa by enjoying one less stage of load-shedding,” comedian Nik Rabinowitz said last month, while promoting a “Move to the Cape” expo.
It was an unusual event, with an unusual name. Rabinowitz joked: “I would call it the ‘much cheaper than moving to Sydney expo’, or the ‘much cheaper than moving to London expo’, or the ‘exponentially cheaper than moving to New York expo’ or the ‘significantly warmer than moving to Toronto expo’, or the ‘way less confrontational than moving to Tel Aviv expo’.”..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
The great semigration: Should you join the exodus?
The Western Cape is stealing Gauteng’s lunch as the pace of semigration to the coastal province accelerates. At this rate it will overtake Gauteng’s GDP per capita by 2040, if not earlier
“The drought is over so the grass is literally greener [and] it’s still South Africa, but you can pretend you don’t live in South Africa by enjoying one less stage of load-shedding,” comedian Nik Rabinowitz said last month, while promoting a “Move to the Cape” expo.
It was an unusual event, with an unusual name. Rabinowitz joked: “I would call it the ‘much cheaper than moving to Sydney expo’, or the ‘much cheaper than moving to London expo’, or the ‘exponentially cheaper than moving to New York expo’ or the ‘significantly warmer than moving to Toronto expo’, or the ‘way less confrontational than moving to Tel Aviv expo’.”..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.