The great semigration: Should you join the exodus?

The Western Cape is stealing Gauteng’s lunch as the pace of semigration to the coastal province accelerates. At this rate it will overtake Gauteng’s GDP per capita by 2040, if not earlier

19 January 2023 - 05:00 Claire Bisseker, Annamia van den Heever, Adele Shevel and Joan Muller

“The drought is over so the grass is literally greener [and] it’s still South Africa, but you can pretend you don’t live in South Africa by enjoying one less stage of load-shedding,” comedian Nik Rabinowitz said last month, while promoting a “Move to the Cape” expo.

It was an unusual event, with an unusual name. Rabinowitz joked: “I would call it the ‘much cheaper than moving to Sydney expo’, or the ‘much cheaper than moving to London expo’, or the ‘exponentially cheaper than moving to New York expo’ or the ‘significantly warmer than moving to Toronto expo’, or the ‘way less confrontational than moving to Tel Aviv expo’.”..

