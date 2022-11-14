Devlin Brown at the water cooler: There are no quick fixes for the ‘holiday body’

The idea that bitcoin is a worthwhile part of a diversified portfolio is fraying, with huge losses caused by the unsound trading platform
Organisations should understand how syndicates operate, what to look out for, and what legal recourse they have, writes Zaakir Mohamed in the first of three articles
Postbank spin-off will dry up revenue source, says Boyce Maneli
Increasing payments in line with a social development department proposal, but requires Treasury approval
A motorcyclist and high school pupil on a bicycle were killed, and three others were injured in the crash involving a Tesla Model Y SUV
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
SA has earmarked the sector as a growth industry but legislative uncertainty and regulatory hurdles effectively lock out local industry from competing in Europe
The declaration is expected to boost efforts by the AU mediators following unexpected diplomatic breakthrough in SA on November 2
Erasmus says Springboks have themselves to blame while French players were awesome
The comment by the Red Bull driver comes after the double Formula One world champion refused to give back a place in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Q: What is the most effective cardio to lose weight quickly?
At the start of the year, many people turn wellness and fitness into new year’s resolutions, convinced that they will turn over a new leaf. In the last two months of the year they are frantically trying to find quick fixes to make up for the fact that they can’t even find the leaf, never mind flip it. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: There are no quick fixes for the ‘holiday body’
Running is widely accepted as the most effective way to burn calories
Q: What is the most effective cardio to lose weight quickly?
At the start of the year, many people turn wellness and fitness into new year’s resolutions, convinced that they will turn over a new leaf. In the last two months of the year they are frantically trying to find quick fixes to make up for the fact that they can’t even find the leaf, never mind flip it. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.