×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life

Lunch with Wayne Duvenage: halloumi, Outa and government belt-tightening

John Fraser talks to the campaigner about what’s next on the menu at Kolonaki in Parkhurst

BL Premium
24 August 2022 - 05:07 John Fraser

I suppose it had to happen eventually. Without any conscious thought or planning, I have eaten a vegetarian meal. And enjoyed it. A lot. 

Being a big fan of Greek food, I was very keen to try out Kolonaki, as sometimes Greek joints are just a bit too uninspiring. However, you can try hard, have a passion for what you do and delight your diners. Kolonaki did just that for me...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.