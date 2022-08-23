Mercedes ushers in a new era of bespoke luxury with the 2022 Maybach S-Class

When it comes to the upper echelon of premium vehicles, one car rises above the rest: the 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. It combines the finest quality materials with state-of-the-art tech systems to elevate your travelling pleasure to a new level of luxury.

With its signature two-tone paintwork and chrome finishes, there's no mistaking the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class: it's designed to leave you speechless.

The greater length of this vehicle, its longer wheelbase and wider rear doors not only give it a stately presence that commands attention, but mean the interior is exceptionally spacious and comfortable: think of it as an exclusive executive lounge on wheels.