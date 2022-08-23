Mercedes ushers in a new era of bespoke luxury with the 2022 Maybach S-Class
Featuring state-of-the-art technology, this sophisticated sedan has been designed to make commuting even a short distance a pampering experience
When it comes to the upper echelon of premium vehicles, one car rises above the rest: the 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. It combines the finest quality materials with state-of-the-art tech systems to elevate your travelling pleasure to a new level of luxury.
With its signature two-tone paintwork and chrome finishes, there's no mistaking the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class: it's designed to leave you speechless.
The greater length of this vehicle, its longer wheelbase and wider rear doors not only give it a stately presence that commands attention, but mean the interior is exceptionally spacious and comfortable: think of it as an exclusive executive lounge on wheels.
Stepping into this sophisticated sedan, you'll appreciate that it's been designed to make commuting even a short distance a pampering experience. It boasts comfort doors that open at the touch of a button, automatic seat belt feeders that come to you as you take your seat, and calf massagers and heated neck cushions. You can even set a timer to have a spritz of a signature fragrance, Maybach Mood, released to scent the interiors.
Then there’s the new generation MBUX infotainment system. Commanded with voice control or via touchscreen, this intelligent system is designed to learn your needs over time, adapting the car's temperature and the music for a tailored driving experience.
Standard design details, such as the chic Manufaktur trim in wood on the backrests of the front seats, enhance the feel that you're travelling first class. The interiors can also be customised with a choice of opulent finishes and seat variations, giving you the opportunity to design your own bespoke Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
This article was paid for by Mercedes-Benz SA.