BIG READ: The ‘I’ in NIC — ‘Indians’ and ‘their’ organisation

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
CEO Bob van Dijk’s move to buy up profitable Brazilian food delivery platform iFood ticks all the boxes
Confectionery producers up in arms over price increases of as much as 40%
Covid-Zero lockdowns hammered consumer demand in the world’s second-largest economy
The cuts will come primarily in the US, while some positions also are being eliminated in Canada and India
Business Unity SA warns higher-than-expected debt service costs will add at least R9bn to government spending
Borrowers' ability to benefit from the reduced debt-servicing costs contributes to improvement
Warrick Gelant is the fourth right wing in four Tests amid injuries and a suspension
A new book prompts the question whether the July 2021 riots might have been prevented had the Natal Indian Congress still existed
When Julius Malema began to have tax troubles in 2012, he claimed he was being targeted by “a small clique of Indians in bed with Afrikaners”, and he pointed to Pravin Gordhan as the main culprit.
The language itself suggests thinking steeped in racial stereotyping and, worse, hinting that certain “races” were the real problem in the new SA...
