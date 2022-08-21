The bank is confident its funding of renewable energy projects, currently at R23bn, will double as a total percentage of group loans by 2030
LG may be the world’s leading appliance brand but it has always fought for attention in the consumer electronics space. While its smartphones were possibly the most innovative on the market, it failed to gain ground in an intensely competitive space.
It canned the smartphone division last year but the consumer electronics legacy lives on in audio products such as speakers and earphones. The latter is a particularly competitive space, with every phone maker producing cutting-edge True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds...
LG finds a niche with its ears to the ground
LG’s new Tone Free FP-9 earbuds offer highly distinctive features
