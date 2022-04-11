Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Sometimes it’s Ok to throw your weight around

The type of weights matter. Metal dumbbells or plates are not designed to be dropped on the floor, and if they are dropped they will be damaged and will certainly cause damage — including to people. Some dumbbells are coated in a robust rubber, while bumper plates — rubber-plated barbell plates — are designed to absorb impact and will have some bounce in them.

It’s obvious why there needs to be enough space as these cannot be dropped to bounce around crowded gyms with expensive equipment (and valued members). An empty Olympic barbell should never be dropped as it will be damaged.

Many commercial gyms have laminate flooring and other design features that make them feel welcoming. These floors can’t withstand weights being dropped on them and so it will most likely be forbidden in the rules. Even rubberised mats will be damaged by the wrong types of weights being dropped.

Some gyms will have lifting platforms made from plywood and rubber that allow for deadlifting. Deadlifts are the biggest noise culprits because the heavier you go the less likely you are to put the barbell down gently. The platforms absorb most of the shock, making it more pleasant for everyone else and safer for the gym’s floor and, you guessed it, other humans.

You’re probably wondering why anyone would want to drop a weight. In a movement such as the deadlift, when lifters train at or near their maximum lifts, it is not possible, not even advisable, to lower the bar back to the ground under full control. The lower back would be under huge strain. So while the bar is not technically being dropped, it sure can look and sound like it. Similarly, placing a heavy bar back into a squat rack is also not going to be a silent affair.

Someone doing heavy dumbbell presses — let’s say 40kg in each hand — will most likely be unable to put them down gently after a tough set. But people training at this level should be aware of their surroundings and be sure that they are training in the right environment.

What about CrossFit, Olympic lifting or other functional gyms? These spaces are designed for lifts that involve dropping or bouncing the weights off the floor.

Nothing mentioned above speaks about people who use submaximal weights and throw them around them anyway while grunting like Wolverine. There’s no point, and it’s rude and obnoxious.

On the other hand, there are places where dropping weights is not only accepted but expected. A polite family gym is not that place: it is startling, dangerous, damaging to the gym and intimidating. That being said, there should be some leeway because picking up and putting down challenging weights is never going to be silent.